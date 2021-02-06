  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. National
  4. Andhra Pradesh reports 75 new COVID-19 cases

Andhra Pradesh reports 75 new COVID-19 cases

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Sat, Feb 6th, 2021, 20:02:57hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon
Representative Image

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], February 6 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh reported 75 new COVID-19 cases, 133 discharges and one death due to the disease in the last 24 hours.

According to the state health department, the total count of cases has gone up to 8,88,350, and the number of discharged patients stands at 8,80,179.
It said 7,159 people have succumbed to the virus and 1,012 people were receiving treatment.
The state has tested 1,33,11,542 samples till now and 34,864 samples were tested on Tuesday. (ANI)

  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features