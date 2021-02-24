Andhra Pradesh reports 94 new COVID-19 cases

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], February 24 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh reported 94 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday taking the total count of cases to 8,89,503.



According to the data from the state COVID nodal officer, the state has 603 active COVID-19 cases.

The death toll in the state stands at 7,168 and no fatalities have been reported in the last 24 hours.

The total number of recoveries stands at 8,81,732 and 66 more people recovering from this virus in the last 24 hours.

India reported 13,742 new cases of coronavirus and 104 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry. (ANI)

