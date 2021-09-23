Andhra Pradesh reports fresh 1171 fresh COVID-19 cases, 1207 new recoveries

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], September 24 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh reported 1,171 fresh COVID-19 cases and 1,207 new recoveries, as per the health bulletin released by the state government.



This state has logged a total of 20,43,244 cases to date with 13,749 active cases.

The cumulative number of recoveries in Andhra Pradesh has gone up to 20,15,387 while the death toll mounted to 14,108.

Meanwhile, India on Wednesday recorded 31,923 new cases of COVID-19, as per the Union Health Ministry. (ANI)

