Andhra Pradesh reserves 75% private jobs for locals

Vijaywada: Andhra Pradesh Assembly has passed a bill that reserves 75 per cent private jobs for locals in industrial units, factories, joint ventures and projects set up under public-private partnership mode.

By passing this act in the state, Andhra Pradesh has become the first state in the country to reserve private jobs for locals.

The Andhra Pradesh Employment of Local Candidates in Industries/Factories Act, 2019, was introduced in the Assembly on Monday.

After the Act comes into force, the existing industries, joint ventures, factories and projects set up under the PPP model will have to hire 75 per cent locals within three years.

In case there is no qualified candidate for the job, the Bill asks industries to give training for locals within three years in collaboration with the government and then give them jobs and also give quarterly reports regarding local appointments to a nodal agency. "Any employer/occupier/owner violating the Act will be liable for a penalty," says the Bill. “The act is both good and bad. Good because it gives an indication of the government's policy to promote local hiring in the state. But the government has to ramp up its skill development centres in the state to train locals to be ready to be hired in manufacturing and IT companies,” a company official told the news publication TOI. A quota for the youth in local jobs was one of the election promises of the Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy.