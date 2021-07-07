Andhra Pradesh schools to reopen from August 16

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 7 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh government has ordered the reopening of schools in the state from August 16, Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh said on Wednesday.



Suresh said that online classes for the session will begin from July 12.

Further, the minister added that the teachers of the state will be trained on workbooks from July 15 to August 15.

"Andhra Pradesh government will definitely implement New Education Policy (NEP). The NEP implementation will not lead to shutting down of any schools nor will the post of any teacher be reduced," Suresh said.

The result for Intermediate (Class 12) students will be issued before the end of July. The state education minister informed that the marks would be announced on the basis of 30 per cent of Class 10, and 70 per cent of Inter-first year (Class 11) marks. (ANI)

