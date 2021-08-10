Andhra Pradesh sees 1,461 more Covid cases, 15 deaths

As many as 2,113 more persons recovered in the past 24 hours, taking the state's total number of recoveries to over 19.5 lakh.

Amaravati, Aug 10 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday registered 1,461 new Covid cases, taking the state's overall tally beyond 19.8 lakh, even as its active cases dropped to 18,882.

West Godavari district reported the highest number of cases at 235, followed by Krishna with 210, Chittoor and Nellore 195 each, Guntur 182, Prakasam 112, East Godavari 98, Visakhapatnam 74, Kadapa 59, Srikakulam 41, Anantapur 28, Vizianagaram 20, and Kurnool 12.

Though East Godavari is near the top in daily tallies, it suddenly reported less than 100 cases in the past 24 hours. It heads the state in cumulative tally, with more than 2.8 lakh cases, followed by Chittoor with 2.3 lakh cases.

Meanwhile, 15 more succumbed to the virus in the past 24 hours, taking the state's overall Covid death toll to 13,564.

With 63,849 more tests conducted in the past 24 hours, the total number of tests carried out in Andhra Pradesh so far has crossed the 2.53 crore mark.

