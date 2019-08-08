Andhra Pradesh to organize one-day 'Diplomatic Outreach Summit' in Amaravati

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 8 (ANI): Taking forward the industrial promotion policy, the Andhra Pradesh government will organise a one-day 'Diplomatic Outreach Summit' here on Friday.

Aiming to showcase Andhra Pradesh as one of the most desired destinations for trade, commerce and investments, the summit will be held in collaboration with Ministry of External Affairs where delegates from over 35 countries will take part.

"Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will address the delegates and explain to them about the government policy and its priorities besides narrating the governance module of the state has been adopting and will speak about the welfare programmes and development plans in the road ahead," read a press release issued on Thursday.According to the press release, Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) initiatives and Business Reform Benchmarking along with the rich natural and human resources would be outlined during the meet.The state government will dwell upon the potential areas and priority sectors that are open for FDI, the statement said, adding, "The state government will tell the visiting diplomats about the scope of investments in infrastructure development, pharma, agro products, skill development, technology transfer, healthcare, backward area development projects and other sectors."The Chief Minister is also scheduled to have one-on-one discussions with select Ambassadors and Consul Generals of various countries.Besides health tourism, opportunities in Tourism and Buddhist circuits are some of the areas that would be briefed to delegates during the Outreach event.Representatives from Korea, Singapore, Austria, Poland, Bulgaria, Maldives, Egypt, Namibia, Slovakia, Australia, United Kingdom, Georgia, Japan, USA, Canada, and the Netherlands are likely to attend the summit. (ANI)