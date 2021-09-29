Andhra Pradesh: YSRCP fields deceased MLA's wife in Badvel bypoll

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], September 29 (ANI): Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) General Secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy on Tuesday said deceased MLA Dasari Venkata Subbaiah's widow will be the party candidate for the Badvel assembly by-election scheduled for October 30.



"The YSRCP sticks to the tradition of giving tickets to the family person of the deceased MLA, which leaves Dasari Venkata Subbaiah's wife Dasari Sudha as a natural choice. Should TDP follow the tradition, the election would be unanimous, and if the Opposition fields a candidate, we are certain to win with a huge margin," said Reddy while addressing media here.

The by-polls in Badvel have been necessitated after the death of Subbaiah in March.

"This election is an opportunity to say what the government has done in the last two years and there is a need to know what public opinion is like. The results of a series of elections from 2019 to date have proved that the people are always on the side of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and will continue the same," Reddy said further.

Responding to the comments made by Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan on the YSRCP government's policy of online cinema ticketing in the Telugu Film Industry, Reddy asserted that the state government is trying to do good for the film industry by being a facilitator with the online ticketing system.

"The state government is ready to cooperate with the film industry and even distributors, exhibitors were happy with the online ticketing system as this would lead to transparency. If the film industry still has any doubts, it can meet the Chief Minister any time and get them clarified", he added.

As per the ECI note issued on Tuesday, the gazette notification for the by-polls in Badvel will be released on October 1, and the last date for filing nominations will be October 8.

The ECI has scheduled the examination of nominations on October 11, while the last date for withdrawal of nominations is set as October 13.

"The voting will be done on October 30, while the counting of votes and announcement of results will be on November 2," the notification said. (ANI)

