Andhra Pradesh: YSRCP MLA slams TDP leaders for making baseless allegations against state govt on Gujarat drug case

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], September 26 (ANI): YSRCP MLA Dr Gopireddy Srinivasa Reddy slammed Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders for making baseless allegations on YSRCP and state government in Gujarat drugs seizure issue.



While addressing media, YSRCP MLA said the TDP has been alleging the state government's involvement in Gujarat drugs cases just because the Vijayawada address was mentioned.

Srinivasa Reddy said, "TDP has been alleging that the huge cache of drugs seized at Gujarat Mundra port have nexus with Andhra Pradesh, as there is a Vijayawada address mentioned. It is pure mud-slinging by the Telugu Desam Party. All leaders of TDP have kept on shouting the same lie in unison."

"The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) however clarified that the smugglers have mentioned Vijayawada to divert the attention. It further announced that a Delhi based drug mafia is the main person involved in the case. Investigation into that matter is still going on," Reddy said.

"Even before the completion of the investigation, the TDP leaders have started uttering nonsense about the government. They are shouting that Jagan Reddy has brought drugs into Andhra Pradesh. It is sheer nonsense and we strongly condemn such blabberings," he said.

Reddy further asked did drugs cross the Vijayawada border? It was seized at Gujarat that was meant to be sent to Delhi.

"In Jaganmohan Reddy rule, drugs and liquor have no place. Our government is very stubborn about that even the Special Enforcement Bureau is specially formed to control the menace. If the TDP leaders can prove that any of the YSRCP leaders are involved in the drugs business, we will take full responsibility," he challenged.

But the Opposition leaders from top to bottom have started spreading lies about the state's involvement in the drug business.

"I demand the police to file cases and take stern action on those people who have been speaking without any pieces of evidence and tarnishing the image of the state," he said. (ANI)

