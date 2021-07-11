Andhra Pradesh's Covid death toll crosses 13,000

The state also registered 2,665 new Covid cases during the same period. According to the daily media bulletin issued by the state command control room, a total of 91,677 samples were tested and of them 2,665 were found positive. With this the cumulative number of cases jumped to 19,22,843.

Amaravati, July 11 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh's Covid-19 death toll crossed 13,000 on Sunday as 16 more people succumbed to the virus during the past 24 hours ending 10 a.m.

The fresh fatalities pushed the cumulative death toll to 13,002. East Godavari district accounted for four deaths during the 24-hour period.

Three people each succumbed to the virus in Chittoor and Guntur districts, two in Srikakulam and one each in Krishna, Prakasam, Nellore and Visakhapatnam.

During the last 24 hours, East Godavari district reported a maximum number of cases at 529. According to the bulletin, 353 new cases were traced in Chittoor, 293 in West Godavari, 285 in Prakasam, 281 in Krishna and 223 in Guntur.

With the testing of 91,677 samples, the authorities have so far conducted 2,29,86,288 tests so far.

The 24-hour period also saw 3,231 people recovering from the virus. With this the cumulative number of recovered people rose to 18,81,161. The number of active cases dropped further to 28,680.

--IANS

ms/kr