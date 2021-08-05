Andhra promotes 255 MPDOs waiting for elevation since 25 years

He also thanked Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for favouring this decision on behalf of the Panchayat Raj department.

Amaravati, Aug 5 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Panchayat Raj Minister, Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy, said on Thursday that the state government has decided to promote 255 Mandal Parishad Development Officers (MPDOs), who were not promoted for the past 25 years.

With this decision, Reddy said, many employees will get promoted as Zilla Parishad CEO, Deputy CEO, Divisional Development Officer, Project Manager etc.

The minister said that these promotions will also enable the promotion of employees below the rank of MPDOs.

With this long-pending issue getting resolved, Reddy called on the employees to discharge their duties more efficiently.

Panchayat Raj Commissioner Girija Shankar called on the employees to take the government's welfare schemes to the people more efficiently.

--IANS

sth/arm