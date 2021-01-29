Andhra proposes names of 3 officers for state EC

Amaravati, Jan 29 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh State Election Commissioner (SEC) Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar is expected to take a call on a panel of three IAS officers proposed by the state government for the role of secretary in the State Election Commission.

"I furnish the following names of IAS officers to select one of them to be appointed as secretary to the state election commission as desired," said Chief Secretary Aditya Nath Das. He proposed the names of G. Vijay Kumar, a 2001 batch IAS officer, K. Kanna Babu (2006) and P. Raja Babu (2013).