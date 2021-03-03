Andhra records 135 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], March 3 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh reported 135 fresh COVID-19 cases and 82 recoveries in the last 24 hours.



With these new infections, the cumulative count of coronavirus cases has gone up to 8,87,320 and as many as 8,79,324 patients have recovered in the state, said a statement by the state government.

The stae witnessed one fresh death in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 7,170.

At present, the state has 826 active cases.

India's total coronavirus active caseload has reached 1,70,126 on Wednesday. The present active caseload now stands at 1.53 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

14,989 new cases were registered in the country in the last 24 hours. Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 7,863. It is followed by Kerala with 2,938 while Punjab reported 729 new cases.

More than 1.56 crore (1,56,20,749) vaccine doses have been administered through 3,12,188 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today.



These include 67,42,187 Health Care Workers (HCWs) (1st dose), 27,13,144 HCWs (2nd dose), 55,70,230 Front Line Workers (FLWs) (1st dose) and 834 FLWs (2nd Dose), 71,896 beneficiaries aged more than 45 years with specific co-morbidities (1st Dose) and 5,22,458 beneficiaries aged more than 60 years.



As on Day-46 of the vaccination drive (March 2, 2021), a total of 7,68,730 vaccine doses were given. Out of which, 6,52,501 beneficiaries were vaccinated across 10,527 sessions for 1st dose (HCWs and FLWs) and 1,16,229 HCWs and FLWs received 2nd dose of vaccine. (ANI)

