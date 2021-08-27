Andhra records 1,515 more Covid cases, 10 deaths

Amaravati, Aug 27 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh on Friday recorded 1,515 new Covid cases, taking its overall tally beyond 20 lakh, while active cases rose again to reach 15,050.

As many as 903 more persons recovered from the disease in the past 24 hours, taking total recoveries over 19.8 lakh.

East Godavari district reported the highest number of cases at 223, followed by Nellore with 202, Chittoor 199, Krishna 163, West Godavari 143, Prakasam 132, Guntur 129, Kadapa 89, Visakhapatnam 79, Srikakulam 61, Vizianagaram 56, Anantapur 26, and Kurnool 13.