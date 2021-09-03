Andhra records 1,520 new Covid cases, 10 deaths in last 24 hrs

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], September 3 (ANI): As many as 1,520 new COVID-19 cases and ten deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, the state health department said on Friday.



The total death toll in the state mounted to 13,887.

As per a bulletin by the state health department's bulletin, 64,739 samples were tested in the state, in which 1,520 of them were found positive for COVID-19.

With this, the cumulative caseload has reached 20,18,200 including 14,922 active infections.

Out of 10 deaths, 4 were registered in Krishna, three in Chittor, two in Prakasam and one in Nellore.

1,290 persons recovered in the last 24 hours, taking the recoveries to 19,89,391. (ANI)

