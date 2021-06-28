Andhra records 2,000 new Covid cases, tally at 18.8 lakh

As many as 4,714 more persons have recovered in the past 24 hours, raising the state's total number of recoveries over 18.2 lakh.

Amaravati, June 28 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh on Monday reported 2,224 new Covid cases, pushing the state's overall tally beyond 18.8 lakh, even as its active caseload dropped to 42,252.

Chittoor district reported the highest number of cases at 409, followed by East Godavari (299), West Godavari (259), Krishna (222), Guntur (191), Kadapa (173), Prakasam (157), Visakhapatnam (122), Nellore (116), Vizianagaram (93), Anantapur and Kurnool (66 each) and Srikakulam (51).

Except for Vizianagaram district, all others have logged overall infections beyond 1 lakh.

East Godavari tops the chart with more than 2.6 lakh cases, followed by Chittoor 2.1 lakh cases.

Meanwhile, 31 more persons succumbed to the virus in the past 24 hours, raising the state's Covid death toll to 12,630.

With 71,758 more tests conducted in the past 24 hours, the total number of tests carried out in Andhra Pradesh so far has crossed 2.18 crore.

