Andhra records 2K more Covid cases, 16 deaths

As many as 3,001 more persons recovered from the disease in the past 24 hours, to take total of recoveries over 18.9 lakh.

Amaravati, July 16 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh on Friday registered 2,345 new Covid cases, taking its overall tally over 19.3 lakh, even as its active caseload dropped to 24,854.

East Godavari district reported the highest number of cases at 508, followed by Chittoor (332), Prakasam (243), Krishna (238), West Godavari (229), Nellore (228), Visakhapatnam (150), Guntur (121), Srikakulam (95), Kadapa (84), Anantapur (52), Vizianagaram (36) and Kurnool (29).

Except Vizianagaram, all the other districts of Andhra Pradesh have now reported more than 1 lakh cases. East Godavari tops the chart with more than 2.7 lakh cases, followed by Chittoor with 2.2 lakh cases.

Meanwhile, 16 more persons succumbed to the virus in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 13,097.

With 81,740 more tests conducted in the past 24 hours, the total number of tests carried out in Andhra Pradesh so far has crossed the 2.3 crore-mark.

--IANS

