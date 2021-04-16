Andhra records 6K Covid cases, active tally over 35K

From logging more than 2,000 cases a day for some days, new infections have now breached the 6,000-mark, mounting the state's coronavirus tally.

Amaravati, April 16 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh on Friday reported 6,096 new Covid-19 cases, raising the overall tally tally over 9.48 lakh, while the state's active cases breached the 35,000-mark to reach 35,592.

On a positive note, 2,194 persons recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours, raising the total number of recoveries to over 9.05 lakh.

Chittoor district reported the highest number of cases at 1,024, followed by East Godavari (750), Guntur (735), Kurnool (550), Srikakulam (534), Prakasam (491), Visakhapatnam (489), Nellore (354), Anantapur (313), Vizianagaram (299), Krishna (246), Kadapa (243) and West Godavari (68).

East Godavari's tally has crossed 1.28 lakh, the highest among all the districts of Andhra Pradesh, while the state's positivity rate rose to 6.08 per cent, higher than the national average of 5.42 per cent.

Meanwhile, 14 more persons succumbed to Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, pushing the state's death toll to 7,353.

With 35,962 more tests, the total number of tests conducted in Andhra Pradesh has crossed the 1.56 crore-mark.

--IANS

