Andhra records 87 more Covid infections

Amaravati, Feb 11 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh reported 87 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday, taking the state's tally to more than 8.88 lakh, while 79 persons recovered in the past 24 hours.

Visakhapatnam district reported the highest number of cases at 18, followed by Chittoor and West Godavari (12 each), Kadapa, Krishna and Nellore (6 each), East Godavari and Kurnool (5 each), Guntur, Prakasam and Srikakulam (4 each), Anantapur (3) and Vizianagaram (2).