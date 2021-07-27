Andhra registers 1,540 new Covid cases, 19 deaths

As many as 2,304 more persons recovered from the disease in the past 24 hours, taking the state's total number of recoveries over 19.2 lakh.

Amaravati, July 27 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday registered 1,540 new Covid cases, taking the state's overall tally beyond 19.5 lakh, even as its active caseload dropped to 20,965.

Chittoor district reported the highest number of cases at 280, followed by Krishna at 263, Nellore 210, Prakasam 176, West Godavari 168, Guntur 152, Visakhapatnam 112, Srikakulam 59, Anantapur 49, Kadapa 33, Kurnool 21, Vizianagaram 14, and East Godavari three.

It is a major surprise that East Godavari logged only three infections, considering it used to return the highest number of infections on a daily basis for months together.

East Godavari tops the state's chart with more than 2.7 lakh cases, followed by Chittoor with 2.2 lakh cases.

Meanwhile, 19 more persons succumbed to the virus in the past 24 hours, taking the state's overall Covid death toll to 13,292.

With 61,298 more tests conducted in the past 24 hours, the total number of tests carried out in Andhra Pradesh so far has crossed the 2.42 crore-mark.

--IANS

sth/vd