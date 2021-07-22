Andhra registers 1,843 more Covid cases, 12 deaths

A total of 2,199 more persons recovered from the disease in the past 24 hours, taking the state's total number of recoveries over 19 lakh.

Amaravati, July 22 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh on Thursday recorded 1,843 new Covid cases, taking the state's overall tally over 19.4 lakh, even as its active caseload dropped to 23,571.

Chittoor district reported the highest number of cases at 301, followed by West Godavari with 235, Prakasam 232, East Godavari 222, Nellore 203, Krishna 157, Kadapa 128, Guntur 126, Visakhapatnam 84, Anantapur 69, Srikakulam 33, Vizianagaram 29, and Kurnool 24.

Except for Vizianagaram, all the other districts of Andhra Pradesh have now reported more than 1 lakh Covid cases.

East Godavari tops the chart with more than 2.7 lakh cases, followed by Chittoor with 2.2 lakh cases.

Meanwhile, 12 more persons succumbed to the virus in the past 24 hours, raising the state's overall Covid death toll to 13,209.

With 70,727 more tests conducted in the past 24 hours, the total number of tests carried out in Andhra Pradesh so far has crossed the 2.39 crore mark.

--IANS

sth/vd