Andhra registers 2,567 more Covid cases, 15 deaths

As many as 3,329 more persons recovered from the disease in the past 24 hours, taking the state's total recoveries to over 18.9 lakh.

Amaravati, July 14 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday registered 2,567 new Covid cases, taking its overall tally over 19.2 lakh, even as its active caseload dropped to 25,957.

East Godavari district reported the highest number of new cases at 511, followed by Chittoor (349), West Godavari (266), Prakasam (251), Visakhapatnam (220), Guntur (219), Kadapa (217), Krishna (190), Nellore (162), Anantapur (69), Srikakulam (62), Vizianagaram (46), and Kurnool (29).

Except for Vizianagaram, all the other districts of Andhra Pradesh have now reported more than 1 lakh Covid cases.

East Godavari tops the chart with more than 2.7 lakh cases, followed by Chittoor with 2.2 lakh cases.

Meanwhile, 15 more persons succumbed to the virus in the past 24 hours, to take the overall toll to 13,057.

With 90,204 more tests conducted in the past 24 hours, the total number of tests carried out in Andhra Pradesh so far has crossed the 2.3 crore mark.

--IANS

sth/vd