Andhra reports 12,634 new Covid cases, 69 deaths

The state medical authorities said that the new infections have taken the cumulative tally to 10,33,560 in the 24 hours ending 10 a.m. on Sunday, while the death toll reached 7,685 with the fresh fatalities.

Amaravati, April 25 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh continued to reel under the second Covid wave, reporting an all-time daily high of 12,634 cases, and 69 deaths, on Sunday.

During the past 24 hours, seven of the state's districts recorded more than 1,000 cases each.

Srikakulam district reported the highest number of cases at 1,680 followed by Chittoor with 1,628, Guntur with 1,576, Nellore with 1,258, Kurnool with 1,158, Anantapur with 1,095, and Visakhapatnam with 1,051.

Other districts which reported over 500 cases include East Godavari with 952, Vizianagaram with 692, and Krishna with 641 cases.

Prakasam saw 353 cases, West Godavari 331, and YSR Kadapa 219.

Meanwhile with 4,304 persons recovering from the infection in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries stand at 9,36,143.

Authorities said 62,885 tests were conducted in Andhra Pradesh over the preceding 24 hours.

