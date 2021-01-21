Andhra reports 139 more Covid cases, no fatalities

Krishna district accounted for the highest number (35) of cases in the past 24 hours, followed by Chittoor (20), Guntur (17), East Godavari (13), Prakasam (9), Anantapur (8), Visakhapatnam and West Godavari (7 each), Kurnool (6), Nellore and Vizianagaram (5 each), Kadapa (4) and Srikakulam (3).

Amaravati, Jan 21 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh on Thursday reported 139 new Covid-19 cases, taking the state's tally to 8.86 lakh, while 254 more patients recovered from the virus.

East Godavari district's tally crossed 1.24 lakh, the highest among all Andhra districts, while the state's positivity rate fell to 6.96 per cent, which is still higher than the national average of 5.6 per cent.

Meanwhile, no Covid fatality was reported in the past 24 hours, retaining the death toll at 7,142.

The total recoveries in Andhra Pradesh now stand over 8.77 lakh.

Though the total number of infections crossed 8.86 lakh, active cases currently stand at 1,522.

With 49,483 more tests, total Covid-19 tests conducted in Andhra Pradesh so far have crossed 1.27 crore.

On Thursday, the state vaccinated 23,338 more people against coronavirus.

--IANS

sth/vd