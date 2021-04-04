Andhra reports 1,730 covid cases, 5 deaths on Sunday

The active cases in the state stand at 10,300 while with 787 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the total recoveries reached 8,90,137.

Amaravati, April 4 (IANS) Covid numbers continue to inch up in Andhra Pradesh as the state reported 1,730 new cases in the 24 hours taking the total tally to 9,07,676, according to health bulleting released on Sunday.

Guntur with 378 cases in the last 24 hours reported the maximum number of cases while Chittoor reported 338, Krishna (226), Visakhapatnam (235) and Nellore (164) while the remaining eight districts reported Covid-19 cases in double digits with highest in Prakasam (81) and lowest in West Godavari (10).

The state's positivity rate stands at a relatively high 5.97 per cent compared to the national average of 5.03 per cent on Sunday.

Meanwhile, five persons - three in Chittoor, and one each in Visakhapatnam and Nellore - succumbed to the virus in the past 24 hours, raising the state's Covid death toll to 7,239.

31,072 tests were conducted during the past 24 hours.

--IANS

