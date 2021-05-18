Andhra reports 21,320 new Covid cases, 99 deaths

On Tuesday, four districts reported Covid numbers in excess of 2,000, six districts reported above 1,000 cases each, while the remaining three districts had three-digit tallies.

Amaravati, May 18 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh tested 91,253 samples and reported 21,320 positive cases in the 24 hours ending 10 a.m. on Tuesday, taking the cumulative tally of Covid cases in the state to 14,75,372, health officials said.

East Godavari reported the highest tally of 2,923 cases, followed by Anantapur (2,804), Chittoor (2,630) and Visakhpatnam (2,368).

The districts with more than 1,000 cases each included West Godavari (1,763), Srikakulam (1,466), Guntur (1,291), Nellore (1,251), Krishna (1,048) and YSR Kadapa (1,036).

Meanwhile, 99 persons succumbed to the virus during the same timeframe, taking the state's overall death toll to 9,580.

Ten deaths each were reported from Chittoor, Krishna and Vizianagaram districts. Similarly, nine deaths each were reported from East Godavari and Prakasam, while Anantapur, Guntur, Visakhapatnam and West Godavari reported eight deaths each, followed by six deaths each in Kurnool and Srikakulam. Five people died in Nellore, while YSR Kadapa reported two deaths.

On a positive note, 21,274 people recovered from the virus in the same time period, taking Andhra Pradesh's overall tally of recoveries to 12,54,291.

The state presently has 2,11,501 active cases.

