Andhra reports 22,204 new cases, 85 deaths on Wednesday

The latest update took the state's overall tally to 12,06,232 on Wednesday.

The state's highest daily tally of 23,920 cases was reported on Sunday.

Amaravati, May 5 (IANS) Caught in the grip of the raging second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, Andhra Pradesh reported 22,204 new cases out of the 1,16,367 tests conducted in the 24 hours ending 10 am on Wednesday.

The preceding 24 hours also saw the highest single-day death toll with 85 people succumbing to the pandemic, compared to the previous all-time high of 83 deaths. The state's cumulative death toll now stands at 8,374.

On Wednesday, four districts recorded above 2,000 cases, while as many as eight districts reported above 1,000 cases each, while one district reported numbers below the 1,000-mark.

East Godavari reported the highest tally of 2,344 cases, followed by Anantapur (2,304), Visakhapatnam (2,113) and Prakasam (2,001).

Of the eight districts reporting more than 1,000 cases each, Kurnool led with 1,985 cases, followed by Srikakulam (1,982), Guntur (1,972), Chittoor (1,756), West Godavari (1,304), Vizianagaram (1,202), Nellore (1,200), and Krishna(1,138).

YSR Kadapa, with 903 cases, was the only district to report below 1,000 cases on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, with 11,128 persons recovering from the infection in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries in the state stood at 10,27,270.

--IANS

pvn/arm