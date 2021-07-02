Andhra reports 3,464 new Covid cases, tally 18.9L

As many as 4,284 persons recovered from the disease in the past 24 hours, raising the state's total number of recoveries to over 18.4 lakh.

Amaravati, July 2 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh on Friday logged 3,464 new Covid cases, pushing the state's overall tally beyond 18.9 lakh, even as its active caseload dropped to 37,323 from 38,178 a day before.

East Godavari district reported the highest number of cases at 667, followed by Chittoor (597), West Godavari (397), Prakasam (349), Nellore (262), Krishna (250), Guntur (222), Kadapa (187), Anantapur (130), Visakhapatnam (126), Srikakulam (109), Vizianagaram (90) and Kurnool (78).

Except for Vizianagaram, all the other districts of Andhra Pradesh have now reported more than 1 lakh Covid cases. East Godavari tops the chart with more than 2.6 lakh cases, followed by Chittoor with 2.2 lakh cases.

Meanwhile, 35 more persons succumbed to the virus in the past 24 hours, raising the state's overall Covid death toll to 12,744.

With 93,759 more tests conducted in the past 24 hours, the total number of tests carried out in Andhra Pradesh so far has crossed the 2.21 crore-mark.

