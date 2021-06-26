Andhra reports 4,147 fresh Covid cases

Amaravati, June 26 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh on Saturday reported 4,147 new Covid cases, pushing the state's overall tally to over 18.7 lakh, even as its active caseload dropped to 46,126.

As many as 5,773 more persons have recovered, raising the total number of recoveries to over 18.1 lakh.

East Godavari district reported the highest number of cases at 838, followed by West Godavari (571), Chittoor (569), Guntur (321), Krishna (310), Prakasam (289), Visakhapatnam (229), Kadapa (226), Nellore (196), Anantapur (180), Kurnool (160) and Vizianagaram (130) and Srikakulam (128).