Andhra reports 7,796 new Covid cases, 77 deaths

Amaravati, June 8 (IANS) For the second consecutive day this week, Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday reported Covid numbers below the 10,000-mark.
The state reported 7,796 new Covid cases and 77 deaths in the 24-hour period ending 9 a.m. Tuesday. On Monday, the state had reported 4,972 Covid cases.
As per the daily Covid bulletin, a total of 89,732 samples were tested during the period. With the addition of 7,796 cases, the cumulative tally of Covid cases detected in Andhra Pradesh so far stands at 17,71,007.
Over the last 24 hours, East Godavari district reported the highest number of cases at 1,302, followed by Chittoor (1,210), Anantapur (918) and West Godavari (775).
Meanwhile, the state reported 77 fresh fatalities on Tuesday, raising the cumulative death toll to 11,629. Chittoor accounted for 12 deaths, making it the district with the highest death toll during this 24-hour period.
Ten deaths were reported from West Godavari, followed by Nellore and Anantapur (8 each), Srikakulam (7), East Godavari and Visakhapatnam (6 each), Vizianagaram (5), Guntur and Prakasam (4 each), Kurnool (3), and Krishna and YSR Kadapa (2 each).
The 24-hour period also saw 14,641 people recovering from the virus, taking the state's overall recovery numbers to 16,51,691.
Andhra Pradesh presently has 1,07,588 active cases.
--IANS
pvn/arm