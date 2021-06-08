Andhra reports 7,796 new Covid cases, 77 deaths

Amaravati, June 8 (IANS) For the second consecutive day this week, Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday reported Covid numbers below the 10,000-mark.

The state reported 7,796 new Covid cases and 77 deaths in the 24-hour period ending 9 a.m. Tuesday. On Monday, the state had reported 4,972 Covid cases.

As per the daily Covid bulletin, a total of 89,732 samples were tested during the period. With the addition of 7,796 cases, the cumulative tally of Covid cases detected in Andhra Pradesh so far stands at 17,71,007.