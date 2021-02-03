Andhra reports 95 new Covid cases; recoveries rising

Krishna district accounted for the highest number of cases at 17, followed by Guntur and Visakhapatnam (16 each), Chittoor (9) and East Godavari and Nellore (7 each).

Amaravati, Feb 4 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh reported 95 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, increasing the state's overall tally to more than 8.88 lakh, even as 129 more persons recovered from the disease and one more person succumbed to the virus in the past 24 hours.

Among other places, Srikakulam (6), Anantapur (5), Kurnool and West Godavari (4 each), Vizianagaram (3) and Kadapa (1).

However, there was not even a single case reported from Prakasam for the second straight day.

Since the last few days, Krishna has been registering the highest number of cases.

East Godavari's tally crossed 1.24 lakh, the highest among all Andhra districts, while the state's positivity rate fell to 6.72 per cent, which is still higher than the national average of 5.43 per cent.

The state currently has 1,162 active cases.

With 25,445 tests in the past 24 hours, the total number of Covid-19 tests conducted so far in Andhra Pradesh has crossed 1.32 crore.

