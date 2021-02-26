  1. Sify.com
  4. Andhra reports 96 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death in last 24 hrs

Andhra reports 96 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death in last 24 hrs

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Fri, Feb 26th, 2021, 19:13:14hrs
Representative Image

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], February 26 (ANI): A total of 96 new COVID-19 cases and one death were reported in Andhra Pradesh in the last 24 hours, informed the state health department on Friday.

The total count of COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 8,89,681 including 7,169 deaths.
According to the state health department, 34,778 samples have been tested on Thursday, out of which 96 people tested COVID-19 positive.
71 people recovered from disease in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative recoveries to 8,81,877.
At present, there are 635 active cases in the state. (ANI)

