Andhra reports 96 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death in last 24 hrs

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], February 26 (ANI): A total of 96 new COVID-19 cases and one death were reported in Andhra Pradesh in the last 24 hours, informed the state health department on Friday.



The total count of COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 8,89,681 including 7,169 deaths.

According to the state health department, 34,778 samples have been tested on Thursday, out of which 96 people tested COVID-19 positive.

71 people recovered from disease in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative recoveries to 8,81,877.

At present, there are 635 active cases in the state. (ANI)

