Andhra reports dip in new Covid cases at 9,981

The state's health authorities said that the new infections have taken the cumulative tally from 10,33,560 to 10,43,441 in the last 24 hours ending 10 am on Monday.

Amaravati, April 26 (IANS) For the first time in several days, Andhra Pradesh on Monday reported a lower daily tally of 9,881 new Covid cases and 51 deaths, a day after registering its highest daily spike of 12,634 cases and 69 deaths on Sunday.

With 51 persons succumbing to Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, the state's death toll reached 7,736 on Monday.

During the past 24 hours, four of the state's 13 districts recorded more than 1,000 cases each.

Nellore district reported the highest number of cases at 1,592, followed by East Godavari (1,302), Guntur (1,048) and Visakhapatnam (1,030).

Other districts which reported between 500 and 1,000 cases include Srikakulam at 906, followed by Chittoor (860), Kurnool (629), Vizianagaram (616), and Prakasam (522).

On the relatively lower side were YSR Kadapa with 483 cases, followed by Anantapur (395), Krishna (310) and West Godavari (188).

The authorities said that 74,041 tests were conducted in Andhra Pradesh in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile with 4,431 persons recovering from the infection in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries in the state stood at 9,40,574.

--IANS

pvn/arm