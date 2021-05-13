Andhra reports high Covid numbers drspite low testing for 2nd day

Compared to around 1.15 lakh tests that were conducted per day earlier, only 96,446 samples were tested in the 24 hours ending 10 am onThursday. However, the daily Covid count stood at 22,399 during this period.

Amaravati, May 13 (IANS) For the second day in a row, Andhra Pradesh on Thursday reported high Covid numbers despite testing relatively lower number of people.

On Thursday, one district reported above 3,000 cases, while four districts reported Covid numbers in excess of 2,000, and five districts reported above 1,000 cases each. The remaining three districts had three-digit tallies.

East Godavari reported the highest tally of 3,372 cases, followed by Chittoor (2,646), Guntur (2,141), Anantapur (2,080), and Visakhpatnam (2,064).

Meanwhile, 90 persons succumbed to the disease during this period.

Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram with 11 deaths each reported the highest death toll, while Anantapur with three deaths reported the lowest fatalities.

The latest additions took the state's cumulative death toll to 9,077, while the cumulative tally of Covid cases in the state climbed to 13,66,785.

So far, the state has conducted 1,77,02,133 tests.

On a positive note, 18,638 people recovered from the virus on Thursday, taking the state's total number of recoveries to 11,56,666.

Andhra Pradesh presently has 2,01,042 active cases.

--IANS

pvn/arm