Andhra reports record 14,669 Covid cases, 71 deaths

Amaravati, April 29 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh's daily Covid tally hit a record high of 14,669 new cases on Wednesday, while the death toll also mounted to a new high of 71 fatalities.

The state's previous highest daily tally of 12,634 new cases and 69 deaths was reported on Sunday.

The state's health authorities said that Wednesday's tally has taken the overall tally from 10,54,875 cases to 10,69,544 over the last 24 hours ending 10 am on Wednesday.