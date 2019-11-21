Andhra ropes in IIM, Ahmedabad to check graft

Amaravati, Nov 21 (IANS) In a significant move to curb corruption in various government departments, Andhra Pradesh has roped in Indian Institute of Management (Ahmedabad) to work with the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB).

IIM (A) professor Sundaravalli Narayana Swamy and ACB chief Viswajit on Thursday signed an agreement to work in coordination to identify corruption in high places. After a detailed study, they will submit a report to the government by February third week next year.

The agreement was signed during a review meeting held by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office here.

The Chief Minister explained the decisions taken by the government in setting up ward and village headquarters for proper governance and asked the panel to suggest guidelines to end corruption. The panel will frame guidelines to curb corruption right from the village level to all the government departments. A detailed study of the functioning of government departments, the income and expenditure needed for the governance would be taken up, the state government said. The lacunae in the present governance would be identified and corrective measures suggested, it said. Similarly, a study would be conducted for the proper utilization of the existing resources, increasing the quality of governance and to achieve positive results. ms/prs