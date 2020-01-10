Andhra's Yuvajana Students Joint Action Committee protests against JNU violence

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Jan 10 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Yuvajana Students Joint Action Committee (APYSJAC) on Thursday held a protest at Andhra University against the recent "attack" on the students of Jawaharlal Nehru University in the national capital.



Members of APYSJAC protested in front of the main gate of the university and raised slogans against the BJP government and Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP). The demonstrators also burnt effigies of BJP, RSS and ABVP at the protest.

JAC leader Mahesh alleged that BJP and RSS were behind the attack by "ABVP goons" on JNU students.

"We also condemn the role of Delhi Police in the attack. We demand strict punishment for those involved in this violent attack on students of JNU," Mahesh said.

On January 5, more than 30 students of the university, including JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh, were injured and taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre after a masked mob entered the varsity and attacked them and professors with sticks and rods. (ANI)