Andhra sand crisis: Naidu hits out at Jagan Reddy, begins 'Sand deeksha' protest

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Nov 14 (ANI): Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday hit out at Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy over sand crisis issue and demanded an ex-gratia of Rs 25 lakh each for kin of suicide victims.

Before sitting on 12-hour long 'Sand Deeksha' fast, Naidu took to Twitter and wrote: "I am undertaking Deeksha to press 3 demands: Reintroducing Free Sand Policy, awarding Rs 25 lakhs ex-gratia to families of suicide victims."He also demanded compensation of Rs 10,000 per month for every construction worker who has lost livelihood in the last 5 months.In another tweet, he targetted Reddy over shambling of the construction sector and said that he must wake up before its get too late."YS Jagan Reddy's mafia has created artificial sand crisis leading to 50 construction workers committing suicides. Their families are devastated. The construction sector is in shambles affecting 30 lakh people. He must wake up before it's too late," he said.The TDP has been alleging YSRCP of fueling artificial scarcity and illegal transportation of sand in Andhra Pradesh.Naidu will be sitting on a twelve-hour Deeksha in Vijayawada today. During the protest, Naidu will also demand the state government to release sand free of cost to save lakh of workers in the construction sectors. (ANI)