  4. Andhra: Sarpanch candidate gives birth to girl after casting vote

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Sat, Feb 13th, 2021, 22:54:07hrs
Korukollu, Feb 13 (IANS) A sarpanch candidate from Korukollu village at Krishna district in Andhra Pradesh, delivered a baby girl after casting her vote for the panchayat elections on Saturday.

Leela Kanakadurga from the village in Kalidindi mandalam is a sarpanch contestant, who exercised her franchise in the morning during the second phase of the polls.

She had experienced a labour pain before casting her vote, and was later shifted to the Kaikaluru government hospital where she gave birth to a girl.

--IANS

sth/sdr/

