Andhra: Sarpanch candidate gives birth to girl after casting vote

Korukollu, Feb 13 (IANS) A sarpanch candidate from Korukollu village at Krishna district in Andhra Pradesh, delivered a baby girl after casting her vote for the panchayat elections on Saturday.
Leela Kanakadurga from the village in Kalidindi mandalam is a sarpanch contestant, who exercised her franchise in the morning during the second phase of the polls.
She had experienced a labour pain before casting her vote, and was later shifted to the Kaikaluru government hospital where she gave birth to a girl.
--IANS
