Andhra scraps interview process for public service exams

"Government after careful examination of the matter, with a view to maintain utmost transparency... hereby orders to dispense with interviews for all APPSC examinations," said chief secretary Aditya Nath Das, in the order dated June 26.

Amaravati, June 26 (IANS) Aimed at bringing complete transparency in Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) recruitment, government on Saturday annulled interview procedure in the selection process.

He said the move is aimed at gaining complete trust of the competing candidates in the entire selection process.

Following this move, there will be no interviews for popular examinations such as Group I, Group II and others.

however, this new rule will kick in for all the APPSC recruitment notifications issued from Saturday and beyond.

--IANS

sth/skp/