Andhra SEC annuls TDP manifesto for Panchayat polls

Amaravati, Feb 5 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh State Election Commissioner (SEC) Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar has annulled the Telugu Desam Party's (TDP) Panchayat elections manifesto, and ordered it to withdraw its copies as it defeats the very purpose of and object of apolitical nature of gram panchayat elections.

"TDP Panchayati Ennikala Manifesto - 2021 is a suggestive affiliation of political party in the context of gram panchayat elections held on non-party basis, which is a clear violation of the commission's orderdated October 25, 2018 and it defeats the very purpose and object of apolitical nature of gram panchayat elections," said Kumar.

Lella Appi Reddy, a leader of the ruling Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP), complained to Kumar on January 29 about the party-affiliated manifesto announced by TDP national president Nara Chandrababu Naidu.

Incidentally, Kumar was not satisfied with the explanation given by the TDP leaders as to why it released a party manifesto banned in rural local bodies elections.

The SEC invoked his plenary powers, conferred upon him by the Constitution of India under Article 243 K and Section 200 of AP Panchayat Raj Act, 1994 to annul the manifesto.

