Andhra: SEC directs DGP to confine Ramachandra Reddy to his residence till completion of Panchayat polls

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], February 6 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh State Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar on Saturday directed the state's Director General of Police (DGP) to confine the Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy to his residential premises till the completion of the Gram Panchayat polls.



According to Kumar, the decision has been taken as Reddy has "breached rule of law" and tenets of the Constitution by "threatening" all the collectors, who are also the District Election Authorities, and the Returning Officers with dire consequences if they follow the Election Commissioner's instructions.

"This is an unprecedented occurrence hitting at the foundations of our democratic institutions and will rend asunder the democratic fabric. In the process, the democratic ethos will suffer irreparable damage," he added.

Kumar directed that Reddy will not have access to media during this period to prevent him from making possible inciteful remarks that will have an adverse impact on the ongoing elections to the local bodies as well as on general law and order situation in the distinct of Chittoor and elsewhere.

The Gram Panchayat elections will be held in four phases across Andhra Pradesh beginning from February 9. The polling for the final phase will be held on February 21. (ANI)

