Andhra seeks Rs 2K Cr more from NABARD for schools

The state government officials made this request on Thursday when NABARD's chairman G. R. Chintala called on Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Amaravati, March 19 (IANS) The Andhra Pradesh government has sought Rs 2,000 crore more funds from the National Bank of Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) to renovate government schools under the Nadu-Nedu (then and now) scheme.

Already the rural development bank has offered Rs 652 crore for Nadu-Nedu in the first phase.

Officials explained Chintala about the work taking place at the Anganwadi centres under YSR Pre-Primary Schools and also the initiatives in the medical and health sector, which include the construction of 16 new medical colleges and super specialty hospitals.

They sought NABARD support to fund these projects. Chintala was also apprised of the steps taken in the agriculture sector such as Rythu Bharosa Kendrams (RBKs), food processing units, janata bazaars and the water grid project to provide safe drinking water to people.

Meanwhile, NABARD chairman hailed Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy as 'navaratnala chief minister' for taking up revolutionary initiatives in key areas.

"The state is going to change completely in the next 15 years, especially in education and health sectors," noted Chintala, evincing NABARD's interest in the state's infrastructure projects.

He emphasized on developing the food processing industry and called for making agriculture more profitable, and added that the highest priority will be accorded to drinking water projects.

Panchayat Raj Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy, Kurasala Kannababu, chief secretary Aditya Nath Das and a host of other officials attended the meeting with the NABARD chairman.

