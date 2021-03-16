Andhra sees 261 new Covid cases

The new cases took the state's tally over 8.92 lakh, even as 125 more persons recovered from the disease in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries past the 8.83 lakh-mark.

Amaravati, March 16 (IANS) The number of active Covid-19 cases continued to rise in Andhra Pradesh, touching 1,579 on Tuesday as the state recorded 261 new cases.

The state logged more than 200 cases after several days.

Guntur district reported the highest number of cases at 41, followed by Visakhapatnam (39), Chittoor (37), Krishna (34), East Godavari (28), Anantapur (25), Kurnool (20), Nellore (11), Kadapa (10), Prakasam (7), Srikakulam (6) and West Godavari (3).

Gradually, all the districts are logging higher numbers of cases for the past few days while Vizianagaram district did not see any new infections.

East Godavari's tally has crossed 1.24 lakh, the highest among all Andhra districts, while the state's positivity rate fell to 6.12 per cent, which is still higher than the national average of 5 per cent.

Meanwhile, the state's Covid death toll remained at 7,185 with no new deaths.

--IANS

sth/vd