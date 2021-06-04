Andhra sets up 500-bed Covid hospital in 2 weeks

District officials said that the temporary hospital has been set up in collaboration with Arjas Steel in an area of 11.5 acres, covering one lakh square feet with state-of-the-art facilities in just two weeks.

The hospital is equipped with oxygen facility at every patient bed, one nursing station for every 30 beds, 200 nurses and more than 50 doctors, totalling to 350 medical staff.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister complimented the Anantapur district authorities on setting up the hospital in such a short span of time using German hangers with the help of Arjas Steel, which has an air separation plant that has 100 MT of liquid oxygen capacity.

He also congratulated Arjas Steel MD Sridhar Krishna Murthy and the public representatives and officials present on the occasion.

