Andhra Speaker berates officers for not inviting him to public event

Srikakulam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Nov 29 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Speaker Tammineni Sitaram on Thursday berated officials for not inviting him for Jyotiba Phule's 129th death anniversary ceremonial program at Srikakulam town.

The incident occurred at the event organised to mark the social reformer's death anniversary here.Andhra Pradesh BC welfare corporation had conducted Jyotiba Phule's 129th death anniversary ceremonial program at Srikakulam town, the HQ of Srikakulam district.The speaker, who is the MLA from Amudalavalasa AC in the same district, was not invited for the event. However, he got information from the Chief Minister's Office to attend the program.Upon his arrival in the event, Sitaram met the officials who organised the event. He questioned their negligence in informing local public representatives about the government programs.When BC welfare corporation officials tried to answer him, the minister lost his cool and shouted at them, saying if such mistakes re-occurred in future then he will beat them up.The officials remained quiet in front of the speaker. (ANI)