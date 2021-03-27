Andhra teacher suspended for drinking in front of students

"The teacher K. Koteswara Rao has already been placed under suspension," school Education Commissioner Vadrevu Chinnaveerabadhrudu told IANS on Saturday.

Chittoor, March 27 (IANS) A government teacher in Andhra Pradesh's Krishnapuram village was suspended for allegedly drinking alcohol in front of the students during school hours.

The Commissioner added that a departmental probe has been launched to establish whether Rao had consumed alcohol while on duty.

"I have to get a report from the district educational officer (DEO)," he added.

Incidentally, Rao got transferred to the Krishnapuram school only a couple of months ago from Kuppam.

A video went viral in which Rao was seen eating food from a parcel and also an empty glass bottle lying on the table. However, it was not clear in the video if the bottle was a liquor bottle or not

The teacher was ssen sitting on the chair in a banyan (vest) after removing his shirt and hanging it nearby.

On receiving complaints from their children, a parent confronted the teacher and filmed the incident.

