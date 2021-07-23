Andhra, Telangana CMs send best wishes to Indian athletes in Tokyo

Amaravati/Hyderabad, July 24 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and his Telangana counterpart K. Chandrasekhar Rao have extended their best wishes to the Indian athletes competing in the Tokyo Olympics which commenced on Friday.

"Wishing the contingent of Indian athletes all the success and glory at Tokyo Olympics 2020. I hope you will make the entire nation proud and give us some historic moments to cherish," said Reddy.