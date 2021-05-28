Andhra to boost tertiary healthcare with 16 health hubs

Amaravati, May 29 (IANS) At a time when the state is reeling under the impact of the Covid pandemic, the Andhra Pradesh government is preparing to beef up the tertiary healthcare services sector in the state.

Reviewing the Covid situation on Friday, the Chief Minister noted that people are going to Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai for tertiary treatment and medical care.

He said health hubs should be set up at district headquarters and corporations. A total of 16 health hubs should be set up in district headquarters and at Rajahmundry, Vijayawada and Tirupati, the CM added.

At present, due to the absence of significant tertiary healthcare institutions in Andhra Pradesh, people make a beeline for other states. Andhra Pradesh plans to reduce this flow in the years ahead by building its own network of speciality medical institutions.

"Tertiary care will be improved in the state as multi-speciality and super-speciality hospitals will come up in the district headquarters and corporations so that patients need not to go to other places for medical treatment," Reddy said, according to a statement issued by the state government.

As per the tentative plans of the Chief Minister, 30-50 acres of land are to be acquired, of which 5 acres must be allotted to each hospital free of cost. The lands would be allocated to hospitals which are ready to invest at least Rs 100 crore over three years. It is expected that these health hubs will result in 80 multi/super-speciality hospitals coming up in the state.

