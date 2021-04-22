Andhra to clear pending Covid tests for primary contacts

Reddy chaired a high-level review meeting with the Collectors and Special officers on Wednesday.

Amaravati, April 22 (IANS) TTD Executive Officer and Chairman of Andhra Pradesh Covid Command Control Centre K.S. Jawahar Reddy has directed the District Collectors to clear the pending Covid tests for primary contacts.

"Take up TrueNat tests for screening and confirmation of Covid cases. Conduct Covid tests on a large-scale," he said.

Reddy also highlighted that unless Collectors monitor the situation at the grassroot level, there will no improvement in the situation.

The Command Centre Chairman noted that the virus is spreading at a menacing pace, calling for round-the-clock alertness.

He asked the officials to act on a war footing, including bringing Covid Care Cenres (CCCs) into availability quickly.

"19,000 hospital beds are available across the state and the district collectors should bring up the balance of 19,000 as well," Reddy added.

"Widely publicise 104 call centre services. Connect all calls to 104 to the relevant officials," said the senior IAS officer.

Meanwhile, the state health department made arrangements for administering the second vaccine dose to the public on Thursday.

As many as 5 lakh Covishield and 1 lakh Covaxin doses have been supplied to the districts on Wednesday.

However, the state will not offer any first vaccine dose on Thursday.

Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday reported 9,716 new Covid 19 cases, pushing the tally to over 9.86 lakh.

